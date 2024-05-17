Meow Wolf has alighted on its LA location; look west for the new whimsically weird experience

What to Know Meow Wolf, the art collective behind the famous immersive experiences in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and other locales, will open a new location in Los Angeles

The fresh and offbeat adventure is expected to debut in 2026

The otherworldly destination will find a permanent home at the Cinemark Complex at HHLA in West Los Angeles

It arrived like a bizarre radio transmission from the future, a message full of forward-looking fun and fantasy: Meow Wolf, the outlandish art collective behind several acclaimed immersive experiences, would open a Los Angeles location in 2026.

But when this quirky communication arrived in our worlds in early May, a piece of information was mysteriously missing: Where would this newest adventure, a step-inside realm of whimsy and weirdness, be built?

The answer has now arrived: You'll want to look west, to West Los Angeles, specifically, and the Cinemark Complex at HHLA for the sixth Meow Wolf experience.

"We're crafting our next surreal dream world in a movie theater in West Los Angeles, a nod to the cinematic soul of the city," said Amanda Clay, Chief Development Officer at Meow Wolf.

"HHLA, nestled close to LAX, and just off the 405, is positioned at the convergence of abundant culture and opportunity. Meow Wolf Los Angeles will draw inspiration from its surroundings and translate them into something otherworldly, never-before-seen, and yet familiar to Angelenos."

The "cinematic soul" may be a hint as to what the still-unannounced theme will be; the first graphic also depicts 3D movie glasses and popcorn, suggesting that the spirit of the silver screen will visit this vivacious space brimming with colorful art and creative installations.

The Los Angeles Meow Wolf may be a kaleidoscopic trip into the weird void of celluloid, with all sorts of offbeat odes to Movieland. But for now, we're in wait-and-watch mode, listening for more future transmissions.

You won't have to wait for 2026, though, to explore Meow Wolf's love of the mysterious, mirthful, and eternal. There are five Meow Wolf locations you can visit now: The original location in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a travel-inspired spot in Denver, a Las Vegas escapade inspired by shopping, and two newer Texas adventures.