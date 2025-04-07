Messhall is deliciously throwing it back to 2012-style prices every Monday

What to Know Messhall

4500 Los Feliz Boulevard

The eatery launched a "2012 Mondays" menu in March; enjoy a discounted line-up of dishes and drinks each Monday, 3 p.m. to close

Messhall opened in 2012; the new Monday menu was created to honor of its opening year

Menu specials can run the gourmet gamut, with specific dishes, drinks, or dates in the savings-centered spotlight.

But some of our favorite deals? They're the ones that offer us ways to save on a Monday, which is a day of the week that we can all agree could use a few more bells and whistles.

Messhall, the woodsy Los Feliz restaurant known for its lightly vintage atmosphere, understands our shared wish for Mondays to be merrier.

And to help the first weekday shine?

A new Monday menu was launched in March, all the throw it way back to 2012, the year the Los Feliz Boulevard restaurant opened.

Yes, we said "way back to 2012," and the "way back" part doesn't feel that excessive when you realize that 13 years have passed.

Messhall has served a lot of Mess Burgers, plates of Whipped Potatoes, and Penicillin cocktails during that time. If those have become some of your fill-up staples, then swing by on a Monday, from 3 p.m. to when the restaurant closes, to enjoy your favorites at 2012 prices.

"Remember those good ol' days when the world felt a little simpler and meals were way more affordable?" asked the restaurant on a March 9 social media post.

"Well we're bringing that vibe back. From the classic bites you loved to the prices that'll make you feel like you've time-traveled, it's all about those sweet nostalgic feels."

Slow Braised Short Rib, Oakwood Salmon, and Unicorn Grits are also on the Monday line-up.

And, oh yes, the Brown Derby, a spirited salute to the legendary club that once graced the spot where Messhall stands today, is fancily festooning the "2012 Mondays" menu, too.

The bourbon beverage, which includes grapefruit and honey, is priced at $9.