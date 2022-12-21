Metrolink's Extra-Early Trains Will Be Back for the Rose Parade

What to Know Metrolink will offer special early-morning service on five regional lines ahead of the Rose Parade

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

Riders can take the passenger rail services to Union Station with a $10 Metrolink Holiday Pass; they'll transfer there to the Metro L Line (Gold) (free with the Holiday Pass)

Trains move faster than parade floats, it is true, but the two forms of transportation are connected, with locomotives often whisking float fans to those places where the festive vehicles may be observed.

But before the train-based whisking can be done, a fresh schedule must be considered, especially when a famous parade has a start time that comes soon after the sun has risen.

Metrolink, the Southern California passenger rail service, wants to get Rose Parade fans to the heart of Pasadena in a timely fashion on Monday, Jan. 2, and to make that happen?

Early-morning trains will be running on five regional train lines: Antelope Valley Line, Ventura County Line, San Bernardino Line, Orange County Line, and 91/Perris Valley Line. The special trains are returning after two years off.

The full schedule and all of the details you need before your pre-dawn journey begins can be found on this page.

And we do mean "pre-dawn": Train 162 on the Ventura County Line will choo-choo out of Ventura-East at 5:20 a.m., while the other lines will observe similar departure times, with every participating train setting out well before sunrise.

Of course, the Metrolink trains won't be pulling directly into Pasadena; they're headed for Union Station, where Rose Parade fans will then take the Metro L Line (Gold) along the remainder of the route to Pasadena, disembarking at either Del Mar Station and Memorial Park Station (should attendees want to land near Old Pasadena; other L Line stations east of Old Pas will be in service, too).

As for procuring your Metrolink trips?

Ho, ho, ho: The $10 Holiday Pass is what you'll want for your Rose Parade adventure. You can find the passes on the Metrolink app and at station machines (choose the "Special Event Tickets" option).

Your Metro L Line (Gold) transfer will be complimentary with the Metrolink Holiday Pass.

"I'm thrilled that Metrolink is able to once again support this beloved annual tradition by providing early-morning service for people attending the parade," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said.

"By taking Metrolink to LA Union Station and using our $10 Holiday Pass, riders can connect for free to Metro, avoid traffic gridlock and enjoy a safe and affordable trip to the event."

All of the information you'll need regarding the special Rose Parade trains, including the all-important departure times for your selected line, may be found on the Metrolink site.