Mickey’s Deli Is Giving Free Eats to Health Workers

What to Know Free regular-sized Mickey's Combos for health workers with ID; $5 Mickey's Combos for all guests

Through the remainder of the quarantine

101 Hermosa Avenue in Hermosa Beach

Mickey's Italian Deli & Pizzeria, a Hermosa Beach-based staple for saucy pastas and hearty sandwiches, has become famous for a thing or two over its 68-year history.

Serving generation after generation of pizza pie-loving, sandwich-craving people? That can and does happen, when you're a beloved, family-helmed pizzeria that's been around for nearly seven decades.

Creating quirky offerings, like that stupendous slice of pizza that was actually larger than a whole pizza? That was a thing a few year back.

Now Mickey's has proven to be there again, for its loyal community, and anyone who hasn't yet discovered its cheese-delicious, bread-rich charms.

For the deli just announced that it is giving away free regular-sized Mickey's Combos to all "Front Line Medical Professionals and First Responders" who show identification.

But the nummy niceness continues, for the restaurant is offering all its customers a great deal on the classic combo.

How so? You can pick one up for five bucks, a saving of nearly two dollars.

What's in the Mickey's Combo? Oh, this is flavorful and filling: This hearty offering includes "Cotto Salami, Chopped Ham, Bologna, Swiss Cheese, With Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Pepperoncinis and Red Onions."

This offer, both the free one for frontline health workers and the $5 deal for all guests, is happening "(t)hroughout the entiretly of the quarantine," revealed the restaurant.

Why? "To show support to the local heroes on the front lines against COVID-19 and give back to the community who has supported them over the past 68 years."