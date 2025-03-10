Long Beach

March takes a monstrously fun turn as ‘Midsummer Scream' passes go on sale

The huge Halloween and horror expo with up the eerie factor this August.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Midsummer Scream

What to Know

  • Midsummer Scream 2025
  • Aug. 15-17
  • Long Beach Convention Center
  • Passes are on sale now
  • $39 and up; various ticketing tiers are available including the $199 Gold Bat Pass, which includes early entry on Saturday and Sunday and priority entry Friday, plus other perks

Carving a pumpkin takes time — you have to decide if you're going with a ghoulish grin or an oversized scowl or a bit of both — and mapping out your yard decorations for October?

You're not going to dream up the dastardly sights festooning your lawn moments ahead of Oct. 31.

This same train of thought can be eerily applied to Southern California's largest Halloween-themed and horror expo, Midsummer Scream.

The huge expo, which isn't only the largest in Los Angeles but really just about anywhere that embraces the Halloween spirit, doesn't simply materialize into being in mere moments; the excitement starts to build several months out.

And we've now officially entered that "several months out" zone: Passes to the summer-tacular, which will lavishly haunt Long Beach Convention Center at the very mid-point of August, are now available for purchase.

And by "lavishly haunt" we do mean set up the stage where haunting pros can hold interesting court, welcome hundreds of Halloween-inspired vendors, and create low-lit experiences full of startles and atmospheric sights.

The capacious space is called the "Hall of Shadows," a place populated by monsters of all stripes, tech-cool effects, and the sort of thrills that most people only ever experience close to Halloween.

Screenings, the adorable Black Cat Lounge — you may meet your new feline bestie there — and chilling chances to rock a full and frightful look are on the roster, too.

The 2025 happening eekily unfurls Aug. 15, 16, and 17.

Planning ahead for this sizable scare scene? You must, as dates for the gargantuan ghoul gathering will sell out.

You'd never carve a pumpkin without a little forethought and planning; apply that same idea to preparing early for the summer-meets-fall festivity, one of the biggest on the Halloween lover's creepy calendar.

