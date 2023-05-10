Milk Bar's New Cherry Cola Cake Is a Soda-Inspired Sweet

What to Know Milk Bar at 7150 Melrose Avenue

The Cherry Cola Cake is a May exclusive at the company's LA and New York City flagship stores

The 6-inch cake is $65 and available for local delivery

The al fresco and appetizing affairs of summertime, especially around the Midwest and South, often feature fanciful cakes boasting a variety of vivacious, if unusual, ingredients.

Marshmallows and bright gelatins often star in some of these sublime sweets, but so does soda, or pop, if you prefer. Fizzy liquids give these luscious meal-enders plenty of intense flavor, yes, and a sort of quirky carbonated character, even if the carbonation isn't present in the final product.

If you've long wanted to try a cola cake, but haven't had the time to bake one from scratch, Milk Bar can help put you in fizz-ness, erm, business, rather: The bakery, which is known for its famous Birthday Cake, the one that is partially un-iced, has a limited-time Cherry Cola Cake.

The dessert's debut on the company's menu is especially timely since traditional soda cakes are often a staple of the summertime menu in certain parts of the country.

The cake itself is "cola-soaked," while a cherry jam — it is on the tarter side — gives the gateau its fruity flair.

The frosting is made with whipped cream, but the theme of the cake isn't done: There are cherry cola crumbs on top and gummy cola bottles, the ones you may have bought back at the candy store when you were a kid.

The 6-inch cake is only available at the LA and New York City flagship stores, and local delivery around Los Angeles is most definitely available. The cost? It's $65. It's available through May 31.

Other spring offerings at the bakery include a Blueberry Muffin Cake (as well as Blueberry Muffin Truffles) and a Birthday Latte Sundae, available through June 26.