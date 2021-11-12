Mmm Over the Treats of Disney California Adventure's Festival of Holidays

The Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure? The joyful ode to a happy host of celebrations from around the globe is known for its dancing, music, character cameos, enthusiastic energy, and a crave-able cavalcade of fabulous foodstuffs.

Those snacks and sips, which can be savory, sweet, or spirited, can be found at a line-up of booths near the heart of the park. From an Impossible Chorizo Queso Fundido to a Bourbon Cranberry Cocktail, the pop-up eateries have a picture-worthy, palate-pleasing array of offerings.

But this is only a limited-time thing at the Anaheim theme park, so make for Disney California Adventure before the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort conclude on Jan. 9, 2022. The Festival of Holidays opens on Nov. 12, 2021.