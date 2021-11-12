Mmm Over the Treats of Disney California Adventure's Festival of Holidays

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure? The joyful ode to a happy host of celebrations from around the globe is known for its dancing, music, character cameos, enthusiastic energy, and a crave-able cavalcade of fabulous foodstuffs.

Those snacks and sips, which can be savory, sweet, or spirited, can be found at a line-up of booths near the heart of the park. From an Impossible Chorizo Queso Fundido to a Bourbon Cranberry Cocktail, the pop-up eateries have a picture-worthy, palate-pleasing array of offerings.

But this is only a limited-time thing at the Anaheim theme park, so make for Disney California Adventure before the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort conclude on Jan. 9, 2022. The Festival of Holidays opens on Nov. 12, 2021.

11 photos
1/11
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
The Disneyland Resort transforms into a merry and magical place from Nov. 12, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.
2/11
During Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park, guests will find a variety of flavors, like the Torta al Pastor from Paradise Garden Grill. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
3/11
Guests will find delicious treats, like the Holiday Shake from Smokejumpers, during Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
4/11
The Holiday Spiced Wings are available at Merry Mashups Marketplace. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
5/11
Guests will find a special Gingerbread Mickey at Grandma's Recipes Marketplace. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
6/11
Guests can enjoy the Bourbon Cranberry Cocktail at the Winter Sliderland Marketplace during Festivals of Holidays. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
7/11
Guests can enjoy a Hot Cocoa Marshmallow Macaron at Making Spirits Bright Marketplace. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
8/11
Guests will find the Impossible Chorizo Queso Fundido at the Brews & Bites Marketplace. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
9/11
Look for the Bourbon Cranberry Cocktail at the Winter Sliderland Marketplace. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
10/11
Reuben Potato Bites are available at the Twist on Tradition Marketplace. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
11/11
Guests can nosh on the Braised Pork Belly Adobo at Holiday Duets Marketplace. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Disney California AdventureAnaheimHolidaysDisneyland ResortFestival of Holidays

