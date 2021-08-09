Monarch Butterflies Are the Stars of This Free Outdoor Event

What to Know Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mile Square Regional Park

Free; presented by OC Parks

A flash of orange and black, a beautiful blur of movement, a fluttering near a spray of milkweed out in the yard: A moment with a Monarch can really make a nature lover's afternoon.

If you've been seeking such serendipitous moments, especially with your Monarch-loving brood, there's a sunshiny spot that's ready to devote four fluttery hours to the airy icon, with a host of butterfly-beautiful to-dos.

That spot?

It's Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, a destination that's known for hosting an uplifting outdoor-based assortment of family-fun happenings.

Many of those happenings have a nature or science focus, and the Saturday, Aug. 14 outdoor meet-up, called Monarch Butterfly Day, will definitely boast both.

The organization behind the flutter-by festivity? It's OC Parks, which knows a thing or two about presenting under-the-sun fun.

Look for a netted enclosure, where the butterflies will roam, and a chance to pick up helpful tips on planting a garden that the Monarchs will take to (yep, milkweed is a popular choice, but there are other butterfly-attracting plants that grow well in the Southern California climate).

"Monarch Butterfly Day has become an annual community tradition at Mile Square Regional Park," said Supervisor Andrew Do, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. "We're thrilled to welcome families back to celebrate these magnificent creatures through fun, educational activities."

This education-minded alfresco event, which is fluttering by its 11th year, has been created for kids ages 4 to 12.

Do you have a tot at home who spends most days outdoors? Are they constantly sharing amazing facts about all of the critters they encounter?

It could be time to plant a butterfly garden, one that is made for Monarchs and other on-the-breeze visitors. Find out how, in flutterful Fountain Valley, on Aug. 14.