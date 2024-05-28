‘Monsterpalooza' conjures early Halloween vibes with make-up demos and fright sights

What to Know "Monsterpalooza" at the Pasadena Convention Center

May 31 through June 2, 2024

$40 Friday, $50 Saturday, $45 Sunday; $90 3-day pass

Halfway to Halloween is a month behind us, which means we're now in the dastardly downslope to the haunting holiday.

But we're not so close to the autumnal occasion that we're in panic-and-prepare mode, the mode we enter when trick-or-treating is just days away and our front door remains sadly witch-free or skeleton-less.

Rather, we have a little time right now to plan some of our beast, er, best looks, specifically those make-up effects we'd like to rock when the fall festivities arrive.

"Monsterpalooza" has long been the festival for those Southern Californians who adore movie make-up, the monstrous magic that goes into creating the gorgeous ghouls and ghosties that populate so many of our favorite cinematic stories.

But the eerie expo, which will flap its beautiful bat wings for the Pasadena Convention Center from May 31 through June 2, isn't solely about cosmetic artistry, though that is on fabulous and frightful display; stars of horror films regularly stop by the celebration to talk about new projects and beloved works.

"Candyman" star Tony Todd and director Bernard Rose will chat about the classic film at the 2024 event, while other flicks, from "The Blob" to "Terrifier" will get their time in the celebration's scary spotlight.

An after-party, a panel devoted to music videos and make-up, and photo opportunities also festoon the schedule.

The monster make-up demos are truly fan favorites; you can check out the list of artists, as well as vendors, on this page... if you dare.

But of course you do gladly dare: We're now officially in the year's Halloween Half, the six busy months before the holiday casts its long and atmospheric shadow over our Halloween-obsessed region.

Soon, the big theme park spectaculars will begin making maze and event announcements, but before then?

"Monsterpalooza" has plans to give our spring some startle and our Halloween-themed plans plenty of creative inspiration.