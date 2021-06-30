More Disneyland Restaurants Will Reopen in Early July

Daydreaming about a favorite drink, burger, sandwich, or dessert, and wondering when you might enjoy them again? Just about every devoted eat-outer has indulged such reveries, the sort of restaurant-based flights of fancy that focus on our much-anticipated return to a beloved café or treat counter.

More of those dreamed-about places will soon re-debut around Disneyland Resort, with many throwing the doors wide on July 1.

Schmoozies! in Disney California Adventure and Hungry Bear Restaurant in Disneyland park will again be greeting guests on the first day of July, while the ever-beloved Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel will be mixing its lively libations starting on July 2.

Mobile ordering will be available in many spots, too, so check the official Disney Parks Blog to see which restaurants offer this time-saving perk. And do check the specific reopening dates, too, before you go; many are July 1, but some will open again later in the month.