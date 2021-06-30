More Disneyland Restaurants Will Reopen in Early July

By Alysia Gray Painter

Daydreaming about a favorite drink, burger, sandwich, or dessert, and wondering when you might enjoy them again? Just about every devoted eat-outer has indulged such reveries, the sort of restaurant-based flights of fancy that focus on our much-anticipated return to a beloved café or treat counter.

More of those dreamed-about places will soon re-debut around Disneyland Resort, with many throwing the doors wide on July 1.

Schmoozies! in Disney California Adventure and Hungry Bear Restaurant in Disneyland park will again be greeting guests on the first day of July, while the ever-beloved Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel will be mixing its lively libations starting on July 2.

Mobile ordering will be available in many spots, too, so check the official Disney Parks Blog to see which restaurants offer this time-saving perk. And do check the specific reopening dates, too, before you go; many are July 1, but some will open again later in the month.

8 photos
1/8
Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort announced the reopenings of restaurants, snack shops, and dessert destinations
2/8
Mavens of the Mickey Shake, rejoice: Schmoozies! in Disney California Adventure reopens on July 1. You can order the sippable sweet ahead of time via mobile ordering.
3/8
Craving a Hippopotomai-Tai at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar? The Disneyland Hotel spot reopens on July 2.
4/8
Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream in Disney California Adventure is back on July 8. On the menu? A variety of beer floats.
5/8
Lobster roll lovers, Harbour Gallery at Disneyland park will have your go-to sammie when the waterside eatery reopens on July 1.
6/8
The hand-dipped corn dogs at Disneyland Resort? They're beyond legendary, so here's something worth taking a bite out of: Corn Dog Castle in Disney California Adventure is back on July 1, along with mobile ordering (the corn dogs had previously been available at Award Wieners, yep).
7/8
The Lucky Fortune Cookie's Pork Ramen is a savory must; find it, starting on July 1, in Disney California Adventure.
8/8
Enjoy a double cheeseburger at the Hungry Bear Restaurant before exploring Critter Country? This hearty classic will be available again when the eatery, which boasts views of the Rivers of America, returns on July 1.

This article tagged under:

Disneyland ResortAnaheimrestaurantsDisneylandDowntown Disney District

More Photo Galleries

SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
Pride Month Happenings Around Southern California
Pride Month Happenings Around Southern California
Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse
Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us