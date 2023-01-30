More Free Tickets to the P-22 Celebration of Life Will Be Released

What to Know P-22 Celebration of Life

Free; Noon on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Greek Theatre

The final batch of tickets will be released on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m.; you'll need to sign up for the #SaveLACougars newsletter to receive the ticket link

The enjoyment of nature is rarely about instant gratification, the now-now-now demands that human beings can too often put on the things they want to immediately happen.

We may have to wait for a pretty leaf we're observing to drift to the ground, or a flower to open, or the ethereal instant the sun finally sets.

And sometimes? We're watching the clock, all to make sure we might get one of the final tickets to a special ceremony, one that will pay tribute our city's urban wildlife and the memory of an iconic animal ambassador.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For a fresh batch of free tickets to the P-22 Celebration of Life will be released on Jan. 30 at 6 in the evening, giving supporters of the beloved mountain lion a chance to gather at an in-person service.

The famous Griffith Park denizen, a big cat beloved by thousands, was euthanized in December 2022 due to illness and potential injuries from a collision with a vehicle. Soon after, a Greek Theatre remembrance ceremony was announced, along with the release date of free tickets.

The first tickets to the Feb. 4 event "sold out" in a matter of hours when they were released earlier in January. Now some new complimentary admissions will be available, though those will also go as quickly as a bat flies or a bird alights upon a branch.

"We worked with the Greek Theatre, who asked people to return any tickets they would not use so we could also offer those back to the public," shared the event organizers.

You'll need to sign up for the #SavetheCougers newsletter to gain access to the ticket link. And, again, no tickets will be available before 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

The Greek Theatre happening will also be livestreamed, but if you'd like to watch it with others, almost a dozen Los Angeles Public Library branches will be hosting get-togethers during the noontime celebration.

"Let's come together to remember P-22 and the enduring resiliency and hope he inspired," is the moving call to action.

To find the full list of participating, visit this page now.