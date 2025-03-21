More spiral potatoes, please: 626 Night Market just announced its 2025 dates

What to Know 626 Night Market

The popular outdoor food-and-more events will return to Arcadia, Orange County, and the Bay Area over the summer of 2025

A ticket BOGO sale is happening for a limited time

What a savory and sup-worthy way to start springtime: By reveling in the happy revelation that a major foodie to-do will be back in the months ahead, all to deliver a vibrant assortment of dining and entertainment experiences.

Hello again, 626 Night Market, we are so glad to see you.

You've brought the joyful atmosphere and deep deliciousness of the night markets found across Asia to Southern and Northern California, all to give thousands of guests the chance to eat, sip, and soak in all sorts of cool, photo-worthy, and memory-making sights.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The team behind the warm-weather sup-around spectaculars made the location reveals, along with dates, on the first day of spring 2025.

626 Night Market will return to Arcadia — the event's San Gabriel Roots can be seen in the "626" part of its name — over Fourth of July Weekend, with more dates to follow. You'll head to Santa Anita Park over two July 2025 weekends, if you'd like to snack it up, and two August weekends, with the final happening set for Aug. 29-31.

626 Night Market 626 Night Market

Orange County and Bay Area dates are also on the roster. The first 626 of the season will pop up at the Alameda County Fairgrounds from May 2-4, while Costa Mesa will get its first delicious meet-up from May 30-June 1.

All of the dates and places may be found here, along with a lead on the event's BOGO ticket deal (it's happening for a limited time, as many buy-one-get-offers do).

What will you enjoy first when arrive at this appetizing summertime tradition? A spiral potato, a super-stuffed arepa, a fruity milk tea, a ramen burger, or a crispy chicken sandwich boasting a toothsome bao bun?

The vendor line-up will be unveiled in the coming weeks, with all sorts of palate-tempting promise in tow.

For now, you'll want to explore BOGO-ing it, ticket-wise, with a friend, and planning which 626 Night Markets you'll call upon in 2025.

Maybe all of them? Talk about a cuisine-centered California road trip of the tastiest kind.