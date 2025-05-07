Mother's Day adventures are in full bloom around Southern California

If we could scoop up dozens of flowers for our mom, all to present them to her in grand and glad-hearted fashion, we absolutely would; after all, she takes the cake, flies high, and has our back, now and forever.

But scooping up 70 million flowers might be beyond our powers, and our arm strength, too. Good thing there is a pretty place that is open on Mother's Day that happens to be home to a carpet of colorful Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms.

It's The Flower Fields, that Carlsbad gem and Mother's Day favorite, but if you're planning to treat your mommy to a day out among the eye-catching buds — a "Sea of Sunflowers" is now blooming too, by the by — you'll want to get an advance ticket to the attraction.

Mother's Day is May 11 in 2025, which is also the final day of the seasonal run of The Flower Fields. But there are other spots that are looking spectacular, and are spectacular placings for honoring your #1 lady:

Tanaka Farms in Irvine is observing Mother's Day merriment all weekend long, with a Mother's Day Breakfast May 10 and a hilltop luncheon for moms and their families May 11. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time, and other farm-fun pleasures will be part of the airy days out.

The Sandbourne Santa Monica is offering ceramic classes in the courtyard to highlight the holiday — get creative on either May 10 or 11 — while a May 10 Mother's Day class devoted to chocolate has scrumptious possibilities (it's at Corteza at Sendero in DTLA).

Irvine Park Railroad in Orange has a Mother's Day giveaway afoot, while the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana will treat moms to complimentary May 11 admission.

The free outdoor food market at ROW DTLA — hello, Smorgasburg LA — will have moms in mind May 11, but if your mother is a movie maven, you may want to make for Alamo Drafthouse in DTLA for a mother-themed flick (there are a few on the schedule).

Several gardens will be open, including South Coast Botanic Garden. The Palos Verdes Peninsula garden's popular butterfly attraction "SOAR" will reopen just ahead of the holiday, giving families the opportunity to wing by and savor time among the pretty flyers.

Not only is the Queen Mary's Mother's Day Brunch a SoCal classic, but there are other sweet doings afoot at the big boat: A May 9 class dubbed "Brushes & Bubbly: A Toast to Mom" will include painting and fizzy sips (the brunch itself is May 11 and definitely requires a reservation, as does the May 9 class).

And the Showcase Design House in Pasadena has tours of the exquisitely imagined house — it is open through May 18 and advance tickets are necessary — if your mom adores creative spaces and opulent design work.