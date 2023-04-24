Mother's Day Splash: Learn Water Ballet From the Aqualillies

What to Know Mother's Day Splash & Tea

Sunday, May 14 from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

$40 per person; Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

Taking a plunge into a new-to-you activity while with your mom?

You've likely done so, in several ways, over several memorable days. The first time you rode bikes together, the first time you baked a cake, and the first time you tried your hands, er, voices at karaoke?

Talk about leaving your comfort zone with the most comforting person you know, all while ascending to greater heights of skill and confidence.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But here's something that's likely new for you and your favorite person ever: A sunny water ballet class led by the acclaimed Aqualillies.

The bathing-capped troupe's synchronized moves have been seen in films like "Hail, Caesar," in major music videos, and in some of the most glamorous swimming pools across Southern California in beyond.

Next up? They'll be calling upon a beach-close spot that boasts oodles of Hollywood history: The Annenberg Community Beach House, the former home of actor Marion Davies.

The Mother's Day Splash & Tea will focus on teaching some of the finer points of aquatic fluidity, with ballet-sweet technique in the splashy spotlight.

Participants will be learning a "fun routine," one that will be performed before the class concludes.

And once you're back on the pool deck? Tea will be served, so plan on quaffing a cup or two, all while discussing the damp delights you just enjoyed in the picturesque pool.

This is the sort of singular happening that does fill up fairly fast, so be sure to book your $40 ticket — that's per person, do note — faster than it takes to slip a colorful bathing cap atop your noggin.