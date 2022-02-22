Move Quickly for This Pageant of the Masters Deal

What to Know The flash sale is happening on Feb. 22, 2022

Enjoy 50% off a Director's Tier seat, Sunday through Thursday, with the code Feb22

The world-famous Laguna Beach production will roam our "Wonderful World" from July 7-Sept. 3, 2022

The notion of speedy movement, when it comes to the world-famous, known-all-over, been-around-for-decades Pageant of the Masters?

It just isn't happening. Even discussing the Laguna Beach spectacular, where talented performers stand very, very still, all to replicate great artworks, feels like it should occur at a lovely and languid pace.

For holding still is the thrill with this two-month production, and anything to do with motion, quickness, or urgency is set aside at the freeze-in-place fantasia.

There are exceptions, however.

When a flash sale arises, the "flash" part must be heeded, if you'd like a deal on attending the summertime spectacular.

And an act-fast deal has arisen, on Feb. 22, 2022, or 2/22/22, if you prefer.

The savings? They're centered on the Director's Tier seats, which will be 50% off during the flash sale.

Note that the deal is good for performances scheduled Sunday through Friday.

As for the theme of the 2022 extravaganza? It's "Wonderful World," a treat which will transport audiences to lands around the planet, one iconic masterpiece at a time.

Artists to be featured include "Swedish painter Carl Larsson, Italian painter Tiepolo, French artist Jean Beraud, Edvard Eriksen from Denmark, Japanese woodblock artist Chikananobu, and many more," shares the pageant team.

How to score half-off a Director's Tier seat when you purchase your ticket on 2/22/22? Just use the code Feb. 22 to enjoy the savings.

Do move quickly, even if you like statue-still larks like the Pageant of the Masters, for this sale is only happening for, wait for it, 22 hours.