Movie lovers, a new TCM Classic Films Tour is rolling at the Warner Bros. Studio backlot

What to Know TCM Classic Films Tour at Warner Bros. Studio

The new tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of Turner Classic Movies with lot stops spotlighting treasures of Hollywood's Golden Age

Tickets start at $95; find yours on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood site

Time travel machines, at least in the movies, often boast blinking knobs and glowing wheels and the truth is this: You're never sure where they'll take you, once they're off and flying.

But what if you could board an open-air vehicle that also services as a time-traveling device, the sort of airy auto that takes you to stops and spots where some of Tinseltown's titans once worked, created, dreamed, and occasionally lived?

Such a wondrous mode of transportation exists, and you won't need to pass through a silver screen to reach it: It's located at Warner Bros. Studio, where the brand-new TCM Classic Films Tour is now on the movie-loving move.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The tour was unveiled just ahead of the TCM Classic Film Festival, which is shimmering in Hollywood through April 21.

Launched to honor the 30th anniversary of Turner Classic Movies, the tour is putting "a focus on the studio's early days, delving into the timeless allure of classic cinema and feeling the magic of Hollywood’s rich history firsthand."

Television will also receive its due, as well as the many films that famously found their first footing at the Burbank studio.

The Eastwood Scoring Stage, which will celebrate its centennial in just five years, is on the tour, as is a look at the exterior of an apartment that James Dean once lived in, a nearby abode he could retreat to while putting in the hours on a film shoot.

And a rose garden isn't just about the flowers but also love, in the tennis sense: A court once stood there, and none other than Jack Warner, one of the studio's founders, enjoyed some time at the net.

The Property House — the name reveals the structure's purpose — will also be visited, and prop mavens will get to check out artifacts seen in some of the cinema and television's best-known works.

"For 100 years, Warner Bros. has stood for the very best in moviemaking and TCM has continued to spotlight the legacy of the studio with incredible program offerings throughout its 30 years," shared Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy.

"We are thrilled movie lovers from around the world can visit the iconic Burbank lot to experience the TCM Classic Films Tour and celebrate the rich history of the studio's contributions to cinema."

The tour begins with a welcome video from the TCM hosts; look also for historical snapshots, iconic costumes — including outfits seen in "The Music Man," a beloved musical that is synonymous with the lot's charming Midwest Street — and other treats for those who regularly revisit some of the starriest cinematic offerings of the past.

Tickets start at $95 and are available on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour site.