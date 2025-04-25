Movies to music: Mt. Wilson Observatory will have a galaxy of summer happenings

What to Know Mt. Wilson Observatory's 2025 Event Series

The astronomy landmark has become known for a series of summertime concerts in recent years, shows presented in the stunning 100-inch telescope dome

A special screening of "2001: A Space Odyssey" and a concert to honor the anniversary of the moon landing are on the schedule

Lectures and "Telescope Nights" are also on the line-up

Every day, from points around Pasadena and beyond, you can gaze up, up, up toward the San Gabriel Mountains and spy one of the planet's best-known portals to the universe.

It's Mt. Wilson Observatory we're galactically going ga-ga over, of course, a landmark that has been central to so many starry observations and finds.

But searching the deepest reaches of space isn't the observatory's only calling, incredibly important though it is: Mt. Wilson is also home to several popular events, from concerts in the dome housing the 100-inch telescope to probing and powerful lectures of the highest science order.

The observatory staff just unveiled the 2025 series, a glittering line-up that has a few new treats.

New in 2025? "Matinees on the Mountain" will debut, and debut, it shall, in a big and bold way: Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" will screen May 17.

Look for science fiction cinema and shorts to pop up as the summer season deepens.

The popular "Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome" will return, giving guests the rare opportunity to savor classical works in an acoustically awesome, ultra-airy space, and "Saturday Evening Talks & Telescopes" will alight upon a cluster of astronomical subjects.

And something special is landing in honor of the anniversary of the moon landing: Violinist and astronaut Sarah Gillis will perform, giving audience members a thrilling moment to reflect upon the incredible feat.

For the full rundown of up-on-the-peak offerings in the months ahead, keep tabs on the Mt. Wilson social pages; tickets, details, and more are in full twinkle now.

Oh yes: The cute Cosmic Cafe is now open for the season each Saturday and Sunday.