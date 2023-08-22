Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, that Culver City charmer, will creak open in early October

What to Know Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch at West LA College in Culver City

Oct. 5-29, 2023; look for a special event on Oct. 13 (yep, Friday the 13th)

The ticketed to-do features a pumpkin patch, pumpkin houses, and autumn-inspired activities

1987, a year that is known for its great movies and sublime music, also saw a number of other marvelous mainstays arrive on the scene, those entertaining stalwarts that weren't necessarily about film or music but rather in-person family fun.

For that was the fabled time when a mystical land o' pumpkins first sprouted, drawing Southern Californians who were in search of carve-ready squashes, autumn-sweet sights, and the sort of activities that would tell them a new season had begun.

Sometimes, it is true, we need more outward and obvious signs here in Los Angeles when it comes to the changing of the seasons.

That pumpkin-packed place?

Why we're ballyhooing about Mr. Bones, of course, a pumpkin patch that has gone beyond the usual offerings to include photo spots, playful pursuits, pop-up entertainment, a "Boo-tique," and, oh yes, a VIP area.

And this is one VIP area that truly boasts some star power: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has become known as a popular draw for movie stars eager to find autumnal decorations.

Now this venerable and vibrant October-fied festival, a true 1987 original, will be back for another gleeful go-around in 2023, with an opening date set for Oct. 5.

Ticket prices will soon be unveiled — you'll need to purchase admission, and there are a few tiers to consider, with the VIP option traditionally offered on Saturdays and Sundays — and other details about the 2023 event.

It all wraps on Oct. 29, and the place? West LA College in Culver City, the longtime home of the Bones-y bastion of fall-flavored good times.

Special events are part of the charming scene, and you can expect a Friday the 13th celebration on, you got it, Oct. 13.

More information will soon roll out, pumpkin-style, in the weeks ahead, so Bone-up on all you need to know at the event's online HQ.