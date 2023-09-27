Mr. Jack O'Lantern's, those playful pumpkin-packed places, are rolling into town

What to Know Mr. Jack O'Lantern's Pumpkin Patch

Opening in most locations on Oct. 1; Torrance and West LA debut on Sept. 30

Some locations will feature photo opportunities, a bouncy slide, pumpkin putting, and more; check with your closest Mr. Jack O'Lantern's for details

No one is saying that the seeds need to be dutifully dug out of their squashes just as October begins — there's no hurry at the start of the month — but gathering your gourds in a blithe and celebratory fashion is a perfectly acceptable thing to do, even if their dates with the carving tools are still weeks away.

Still, the spookiest stretch of the year does have a way of flying by as fast as the fastest bat, and we may be reaching for those carving patterns before long.

Helping us prep our pumpkins-at-home scene in advance of Halloween, all while enjoying a few homespun patch-based pursuits?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's Mr. Jack O'Lantern's Pumpkin Patch, a local favorite that is more about the grins and less about the ghouls.

There will be a few to visit around Southern California in the coming days, including West LA and Torrance, and each patch will have its own colorful character. Your best bet? Check out the site and social media for more information or toodle by the Mr. Jack O'Lantern's closest to your home, to see everything that is afoot.

Or do we mean "astem"? We are, after all, talking about pumpkins, a tremendous amount of golden globes that may soon be flickering from windowsills and front steps.

All of the patches have photo booths if you want to remember your search for the ultimate squash, so be sure to flannel-up if you want the ideal fall photo (or at least through something plaid in the car for your picture).

Some spots sport a bouncy slide while pumpkin putting will put aspiring golfers to the test at others.

More seasonal sweetness is rolling, pumpkin-style, at Mr. Jack O'Lantern's online HQ.