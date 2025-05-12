A multi-shop ‘Yarn Crawl' is all about deals, tips, and having a ball

What to Know LA County Yarn Crawl

May 15-18, 2025

A dozen shops will feature special events, savings, and more; prizes, giveaways, and a cool new tote bag are part of the fun

Perfect timing? It can be a major player in any memorable event.

And when that event has to do with cozy and colorful wearables, at least in large part, you don't mind when the weather is on the grayer side, with occasional fog in the forecast.

Of course, knitters and crocheters create incredible scarves, sweaters, hats, toys, gifts, and artworks all year long, and not just when May Gray returns to Los Angeles.

But the "LA County Yarn Crawl" is a merry May meet-up, and if the temperature is sort of perfect for a light, beautifully knitted sweater vest, then all the better.

The crawl, which spotlights a dozen yarn shops around Southern California, will unspool from May 15 through 18, 2025.

Stop by one, two, or all of the spots on the lengthy list and maybe win a prize, be picked in a giveaway, or find a deal.

And, of course, connect with others who love the knitty life, which can involve sweet spells of solitude and close camaraderie depending on your mood.

There's a new tote bag for 2025, which is most excellent news, as everyone devote to the pursuit of yarn knows how handy a handled holder, the kind you can sling over a shoulder, can be.

Complimentary patterns are part of the scene, which will stretch from Long Beach to Van Nuys to Claremont, with vibrant stops hither and yon.

You can visit one store or all of them, or swing by your local favorite, or get to know a place you've heard about but haven't yet shopped.

Point your needles in the direction of this site for all of the crawl-strong tips and details, then get to dreaming of the jazzy jumper you'll be making for this holiday season, one well-placed stitch at a time.

Or perhaps for next May, when the gloomy skies again take hold?

Sweaters in Southern California are a spring staple, and this popular yarn-focused festivity, also a spring gem, is a shining purl on the creative calendar.