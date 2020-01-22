Museums Free-for-All Day to Feature 40+ Spots

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 25

Check hours and details (parking may be extra)

The Museum of Tolerance's free day is on Jan. 26

Meeting a friend in order to spend a pleasant Saturday afternoon together?

You're going to decide the "where," as in the location where you'll first wave at each other, then possibly hug each other, then enter a building together.

You're going to decide the "when," too, and the "why," of course, while the "how much"? That can sometimes by the only sticking point.

But here's the good word on the "how much" when it comes to Museums Free-for-All Day, which returns to our culture-loving region on Jan. 25: "Free" is in the name because it is free.

And that isn't an asterisked "free," but "free-free," which, truly, is the best version of free.

Over 40 favorites are on the 2020 roster, which is year 15 for the much-adored event. Is your museum go-to on it? Probably.

The California African American Museum, ICA LA, Los Angeles County Fire Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Pomona College Museum of Art, and the Cayton's Children's Museum all will welcome visitors in an entry-fee-waived fashion on January's final Saturday.

SoCal Museums is the organization behind this give-back goodness, which helps connect Southern Californians with some of their favorite go-to places as well as those destinations they've been meaning to visit.

Parking at some museums?

There could be a fee. Also, keep in mind that ticketed exhibitions may not be free, so check ahead if you're interested in a specific, limited-time show. And the Museum of Tolerance will observe its Free-for-All Day on Sunday, Jan. 26.

More? You got it.

Peruse the information, then prepare to connect with culture, science, art, ideas, and joy, which are super things to bask in before the first month of the year concludes.