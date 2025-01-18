Museums in Pasadena and Griffith Park reopen; The Autry is free this weekend

Many museums across Southern California temporarily closed after the fires that began Jan. 7.

Some, including the Gamble House and Pasadena Museum of History, are located under five miles from the Eaton Fire; the Autry Museum of the American West was also within five miles of the Sunset Fire in Hollywood.

Now cultural favorites are beginning to reopen, with a special eye on giving families a place to retreat to, at least for a few hours.

The Gamble House and the Pasadena Museum of History, which are (nearly) neighbors in Pasadena, will both reopen Jan. 18.

The Autry Museum of the American West reopened Jan. 16, with a special offer: Admission will be free through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Jan. 20.

"The Autry thrives on its community and our hearts go out to all affected," the museum said in a statement.

"We hope the museum provides a necessary respite during this difficult time. The Autry would like to offer free admission to everybody through Monday, Jan. 20."

The Los Angeles Zoo, which is located, near The Autry in Griffith Park, reopened Jan. 16.