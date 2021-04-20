Music Mavens, The Sorting Room Returns to The Wallis

What to Know The virtual concert series, which features Motown, jazz, classical, and movie hits, is back on April 30

Each show's 48-hour on-demand window opens at 7 p.m. on the Friday of its debut

$20 per household per show; $75 for all four shows

After the quiet hum of winter, the unfolding season of springtime seems made for bigger sound.

The whoosh of wind, the chirp of nature, the hubbub of a waking world, and, yes, the actual concerts and festivals that have filled out bygone Aprils make us turn an ear, eye, and our grateful minds to the gifts of music.

Concert halls haven't yet thrown their doors wide as April 2021 concludes, and large-scale festivals will dance on down the road.

But a place like The Wallis Center for the Performing Arts has found a vibrant way to deliver the virtual vibes to us wherever we happen to be.

The series? It's called The Sorting Room, and it will be back, with a bounty of beautiful new shows, starting April 30.

Fashioned around Friday nights, long a much-beloved evening for partaking in live music, The Sorting Room was created for starting the weekend. But here's something happy: You can watch any concert you purchase through much of the weekend, if you can't tune in on a Friday.

For shows will be available, via on-demand, for 48 hours starting at 7 p.m. on the Friday night of their debut.

Opening this next engagement?

Lauded performer Chester Gregory will be "Celebrating the Motown Era" on the final Friday of April.

Up on May 7? You can roll on a "Classical Roadtrip with Delirium Musicum," while the Tierney Sutton Band visits "timeless jazz standards" on May 14.

And if you're in the mood for a fantasia of movie soundtracks as the usual start of the summer movie season approaches, jump into the show that premieres on May 21 as For the Record presents "The Brat Pack Reunion Concert."

A ticket for any one show? It's $20 for a household, but wait: Spend $75 and enjoy all four shows.

It's a sweet, soul-filled, soulful, and sound-spectacular way to embrace April's natural propensity for spotlighting the aural awesomeness awaking all around us.

Check out the whole series now, and send some support and love to the performers and the sublime theater, too.