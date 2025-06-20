Musicians will play for free around town, and the world, on ‘Make Music Day'

What to Know Make Music Day

June 21

Free concerts will pop up around Southern California, with one-person shows, classical quartets, and beautiful buskery on the schedule

The uplifting occasion is observed at places around the planet

June 21 is traditionally the start of summertime in the Northern Hemisphere, though things will be a bit different in 2025.

The solstice is kicking off June 20, but you'll still find several summer-starting celebrations taking place June 21, in large part because June 21 falls on a Saturday.

One of the most global and glad-hearted of the annual rites is Make Music Day, a sound-filled celebration that is observed June 21 each and every year.

That will be the case in 2025, which means that musicians will be out and about in public parks, malls, and anywhere else that can be elevated by a lovely concert.

Which, really, is just about everywhere.

The shows are free and may last the length of a song or much longer. Finding what is happening near you is as easy as checking out the Make Music Day site.

Long Beach, Fullerton, Anaheim, and points around Los Angeles will join the joyfully expressive occasion.

Venice Summer Fest, Grand Performances in DTLA, and Reed Park in Santa Monica are all on the map.

The festivity, which can trace its ebullient origins to France in the 1980s, is presented by the NAMM Foundation, "... a nonprofit organization that supports music education and advocacy worldwide."

Make Music Day is well-established in the United States, with over 5,300 concerts taking place in 2024.

With several concerts set to sound the horn and strum the guitar around Southern California in 2025, the worldwide phenomenon will continue celebrating community, our shared love of music, and the eternal magic of a stirring song.