Musso & Frank Thanks Its Supporters in a Moving Video

What to Know The Hollywood restaurant is temporarily closed

A fundraising goal of $100,000, created to help the restaurant's employees, has nearly been met

The storied steaks-and-martinis gathering spot is Tinseltown's oldest eatery

A bartender, a server, or a host can show gratitude for a guest in several kind-hearted ways.

Attentive service, a friendly tableside chat, or being sat in a favorite booth are just a few of the routes to meaningful connection, the sort of true moments that can and do happen between a customer and those hardworking staffers who keep a restaurant running well.

But the pandemic, and the temporary restaurant closures that resulted, has changed up this delightful dynamic, at least for the time being.

Now diners and servers are finding fresh ways to show they care about each other, from buying meals for those pros in the kitchen to creating gratitude videos for longtime guests and new fans.

Musso & Frank Grill, the history-laden Hollywood landmark, did just that on Jan. 18. The reason behind the touching video? How beautifully the community has responded to the restaurant in its time of need.

After an online fundraiser went live in December, to offer needed aid to the restaurant's dozens of furloughed employees, Musso's mavens answered the call.

And as of Jan. 19? The goal of $100,000 for the Musso & Frank Employee Relief Fund has nearly been met, with just over two thousand dollars to go.

To express their thanks, several employees created a video "card" for fans. The short and sweet show of gratitude was posted on the restaurant's Facebook on Jan. 18.

"The entire team and family here at The Musso & Frank Grill would like to thank you for your love and support of the Musso Employee Relief Fund," read the message accompanying the video.

"100% of your donations are going directly to the employees while the family owners continue to pay for health benefits during these COVID-19 shutdowns. We will keep the fund active for the duration of the COVID-19 disaster declaration. Thank You!"

Watch the video now, and, if you'd like to donate to the Employee Relief Fund, you can do so here. It will stay live through the remainder of the pandemic closure.