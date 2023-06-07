Musso & Frank's famous Flannel Cakes make their delectable dinner debut

What to Know The Musso & Frank Grill at 6667 Hollywood Boulevard

Flannel Cakes, a lunchtime-only dish for over a century, were no longer offered when the landmark restaurant stopped serving lunch in 2020

The restaurant is closed for lunch but the much-loved dish returned as an evening treat on June 1, 2023

"Flannel" may not be something that springs instantly to mind as we begin the summer, a time when we prefer light material such as linen.

But the Flannel Cake is a whole different (and delicious)matter.

We've always got Flannel Cakes at the center of our thoughts, thanks to the flavorful fact that they're such a comforting craving, the nummiest of nostalgic foodstuffs.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And when you start fantasizing about finding a fabulous Flannel Cake in Hollywood, your daydreams will certainly float to Musso & Frank's Grill, a longtime purveyor of the plate-filling favorite.

Alas: The iconic restaurant, which opened in 1919, stopped serving the syrup-laden superstar in 2020 when it stopped lunch service due to the pandemic.

For the Flannel Cake? It was always an only-at-lunch thing, for over a century, at the glittery Hollywood Boulevard destination.

But the Flannel Fandom just couldn't let their beloved tummy-filler go and neither could the Musso's team. Now the dreamy dish is back but on the evening menu as of June 1, 2023.

This is the first time guests will enjoy Flannel Cakes by moonlight and not sun, which feels like a poetic thought for a dish that deserves more poetic odes.

Of course, you don't only need to go with syrup when ordering this fabled flapjack. You can choose whipped cream and strawberries for your Flannel Cakes or go with yogurt, bananas, and strawberries. Both choices are priced at $15 each.

But if you're a syrup purist? That sweet selection, which is served with clarified butter, is available for $13.

We're being a bit flippant when we refer to the Flannel Cake as a flapjack, of course.

The Musso's Flannel Cake, created by Executive Chef Jean Rue in the 1920s, is "a combination of a French crepe and pancake," a goodie that boasts "a sweet and nutty flavor."

Chef Domingo Pule has been making these rave-worthy treats for over three decades. "Domingo's experience and dedication make him the steward of the original recipe," a fact that gives the Musso's Flannel Cakes both "historical integrity and deliciousness."

Order a plate for dessert, or, if you're feeling like you might want Flannel Cakes for dinner, well, that is your choice. Either way, you'll be indulging in a truly classic SoCal supping experience, one that is making its welcome comeback at a whole new time of day after too long away.