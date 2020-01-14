National Bagel Day Has Delish Deals Aplenty

What to Know Wednesday, Jan. 15

A number of bagel shops are offering a free bagel with purchase

Thomas' Bagels will pop by for a Union Station giveaway in the morning

Here's the good thing about that really good foodstuff, the bagel: It is always splittable, even if it doesn't arrive with a split already in place.

Which means you can share it with a pal, or spread two different schmears on the pair of halves before you, or save a half for later, because you know you'll have a mid-afternoon carb craving.

It's a royal foodstuff, in short, and it gets its deserved due on Jan. 15 each year, which happens to be National Bagel Day.

You can pick up a dozen for the office or enjoy one for breakfast on your own. And you can find a few money-saving deals around Southern California on the 15th of January.

It's a Wednesday in 2020, but let's not call it Hump Day, not when we can refer to it as Spread the Schmear and Save Day, Hooray.

As for those deals?

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Stop by the bagelry on the Jan. 15, make a purchase, and receive a complimentary bagel, plus schmear. Delish.

Noah's NY Bagels: You're hankering for some hearty breadstuff, that's been well-schmeared? Find your way to your local Noah's, make a purchase, and receive a gratis bagel with schmear.

Bruegger's Bagels: Oh yeah, you'll head inside on Jan. 15, purchase an item, and then leave with your free bagel with free schmear. Unless you stop to eat it there.

Thomas' Breakfast: Is a classic, ready-to-toast Thomas's bagel your go-to snack at home? Look for the company to be in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, with a morningtime stop, and yummy giveaway, at Union Station.