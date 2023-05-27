National Burger Day, a Super-Sizzly Celebration, Is on the Grill

What to Know National Burger Day is May 28

Several eateries celebrate Burger Month throughout May

Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA will celebrate the holiday on May 28 with special vendor spotlights and burger-y goings-on

Preparing a burger's tantalizing toppings, the sort of notable add-ons that are both zesty and zippy, takes time.

You'll need to slice the tomatoes (leave 'em thick, please) and crumble the blue cheese (make it tangy) and mix the perfect aioli (a dash of hot sauce works wonders). It's a bit of a wait, in short, before you finally get to the burger you want to eat.

Similarly, the wait for National Burger Day takes most of May.

The big-flavored occasion occurs each year on May 28, and while a few dining spots boast deals in honor of Burger Month all May long, some of the stand-out celebrations hold back, choosing to pop up near the end of the fifth month.

And pop up, a big burger-inspired happening shall, at Smorgasburg LA. The outdoor foodie market, which takes over a good chunk of ROW DTLA each Sunday, is honoring National Burger Day in a host of hankering-filled ways on May 28.

New York's Chopped Cheese will have a pop-up at free-to-enter event, and other fired-up favorites will, too, including Monty's Good Burger.

And the vendors that show up each week? Several will also put their best patties-'n-buns forward for the May 28 to-do.

No admission is required to swan about Smorgasburg LA, there's a beer garden on-site, and leaving your pup at home? That's a must.

More bun-derful doings will sizzle beyond downtown on May 28, with Hank's in Palisades Village offering a Burger Combo Deal featuring its award-winning hamburgers. Enjoy a Double Diamond Burger, with a brew and side, for $25.

Seeking a swift snack? Stop by your local Farmer Boys after 2 p.m. on May 28 to score a $3 Big Cheese.