It's almost National Burrito Day and we're dreaming of OC's 15-pound burrito

What to Know National Burrito Day is the first Thursday in April; in 2025, the food holiday will take place April 3

Eateries across Southern California will have April 3 specials; buy two burritos for 5 at participating Miguel's Jr. locations or head to Descanso in Costa Mesa or Los Angeles for a "complimentary menu item" with your purchased burrito

Some dining destinations will celebrate their special burritos in honor of the day; Visit Anaheim is spotlighting the 15-pound family-style burrito served at Keno's Restaurant in Anaheim Hills

A well-known national food holiday can wear a couple of different gourmet guises, and both please us very much.

There's the discount-focused side of a yummy holiday, where tasty twofer deals or BOGO specials rule.

And in some places? A restaurant or community celebrates a stand-out dish that includes or features the exact foodstuff in the national spotlight.

That's just what Visit Anaheim is doing in honor of National Burrito Day, which falls, deliciously, on the first Thursday in April.

That's April 3 in 2025, and if you're in the Anaheim area you may want to stop by Keno's Restaurant, the home of the 15-pound burrito.

It's a secret menu item, oh yes, but the word is out: The sizable savory dish has been featured on the Keno's social feed more than a few times.

Ten tortillas are involved, with a favorite filling that is half carne asada and half chicken; rice, beans, and cheese also add to the spicy symphony of flavors, as well as extra cheese on top.

Red and green sauce play zesty roles, too, as well as sour cream.

And can you order chips and guacamole on the side, if you're feeling it?

We are for sure about to answer "oh yes" to that question; it's extra, but if you're in a dip-that-chip mood, you may want to consider it.

The burrito can feed around 12 people, is the estimate, and starts at $90 if you go solely with chicken. (The price will go up depending on whether you add carne asada or go fully carne asada.)

Keno's has been serving the Anaheim community for over three decades; breakfast is an all-day thing at the popular restaurant, and, of course, creative takes on the classic dishes we love.

We are, of course, in Southern California, a burrito-laden wonderland of wonderfully wrappable proportions, and there are numerous ways to honor National Burrito Day April 3.

Miguel's Jr. has two burritos for $5 and Descanso has a "complimentary menu item" for those burrito buffs ordering their favorite food.

Check with your go-to burrito-perfecting hangout to see what is in the works for the first flavorful Thursday of April, the burrito-est day of the year.