National Burrito Day, that filling and flavorful April holiday, has great deals wrapped up

What to Know National Burrito Day is the first Thursday in April; that's April 4 in 2024

The concept of a good and dependable wrap, the sort of snuggly top you can have handy if you need it, is on many minds as April begins. It is, after all, a time of year that isn't hot yet, or even especially warm, so keeping an additional article of clothing at the ready is advisable.

But, for so many of us, our mind turns to another wonderful wrap this time of year, the sort of delicious, ingredient-packed icon that you don't slip into, like a wearable wrap, but you do bite into, like a nummy noshable wrap.

National Burrito Day is the first Thursday in April, and while many burrito buffs will elect to make their favorite dish at home, filling it with every goodie they love in the exact amounts they desire, others will search for savory savings.

And there will be a few dining deals of note on Thursday, April 4 around Southern California, so find your sour cream-slathered, onion-bright, asada-luscious folded tortilla spicy sensation at...

Miguel's Jr., where the bean, rice, and cheese burrito will be $1.99 on April 4. Oh, you prefer to go with bean and cheese? That, too, will be $1.99, if that's your piquant preference.

If you visit Tocaya on April 4, and you're an email subscriber, you'll enjoy a complimentary order of chips and guacamole when you buy a signature burrito. The chain's Burrito Mexicano, which features Diablo chicken, cilantro lime rice, and other tasty add-ins, is a favorite of many regulars.

Wahoo's is putting two of its popular burritos in the National Burrito Day spotlight, and here's the lovely twist: They'll be priced at $10.95 for a few days (and not just on April 4). Stop by for a Citrus Slaw or Outer Reef Burrito deal from April 4 through 8.

Craving something from the breakfast side of life? Pick up a hefty, three-egg Breakfast Burrito at Farmer Boys for $5 (plus tax). Sweet: This offer is available from opening to 11 a.m., with a limit of two burritos per customer, on April 4.

And at El Pollo Loco? There's a BOGO deal happening on April 4 at El Pollo Loco: buy a burrito, get a burrito, oh yum.

Happy National Burrito Day!