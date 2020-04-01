National Burrito Day’s Tasty Deals to Go

What to Know April 2

Miguel's Jr. has a $1.99 special for drive-through only

El Pollo Loco has a BOGO deal on pick-up or delivery (where available)

The burrito, as a rule, beyond being an immensely comforting comestible, and almost limitless in its variations, and easy and cheap to make, is a very portable foodstuff.

Exhibit A? Any time you were on the go with your burrito, walking along the beach, heading up to a friend's place, enjoying one from the passenger seat of a car.

It is, then, a most excellent eat for our stay-at-home days, the time that we're observing #SaferatHome in response to COVID-19.

National Burrito Day is on April 2, and restaurants open for take-out and delivery will have burritos on the menu. (Note: Restaurants continue to be temporarily closed to dine-in service.)

And a couple of spots spotlighting the handholdable classic that so many of us find irresistable?

They'll have the savings, like at Miguel's Jr. The drive-through is open at your local eatery, and, if you pull through on April 2, or go for carry-out, you'll net a Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito for $1.99 or a Bean & Cheese Burrito for $1.99.

You say you're a fan of the sister restaurant to Miguel's Jr., Miguel's California Mexican Cocina, you can find this tasty offering for one day only: the Carne Asada and Pop's Burrito for eight bucks.

Both burritos draw their appetizing inspo from founder Mary Vasquez's childhood in Central Mexico.

El Pollo Loco is also honoring the second-day-of-April event with a buy-one-get-one deal "... in which a customer purchasing a burrito will also receive a free burrito to share with a loved one."

The coupon for the Buy a Burrito, Give a Burrito promotion is here or there's a code if you choose to order through the El Pollo Loco App. The "... offer will automatically appear in every Loco Reward member’s account and can be redeemed on any transaction type including in-restaurant, drive-thru, elpolloloco.com or in-app order."

“We recognize that it is a tough time economically for everyone, and we’re grateful that we can be there for our community during this time,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco.

“We wanted to offer a small gesture to make it a little easier on our customers to enjoy one of their favorite products from us, our burritos, and give one to someone they love.”