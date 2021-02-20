National Cherry Pie Day Adds Whimsy to Wintertime

What to Know National Cherry Pie Day is Feb. 20

Du-par's, The Apple Pan, House of Pies, and Pie 'N Burger all serve classic versions of the timeless treat

Look for local pie deals and specials on National Pi Day, which is just ahead (on March 14)

It may seem, at first flavorful glance, that an occasion spotlighting the pleasures of a cherry-packed pastry should be found on the May or June pages of the calendar.

But consider how well the national holiday doting on this classic desserts fits on the festive continuum.

National Cherry Pie happens on Feb. 20 each year, which arrives less than a week after Valentine's Day, a celebration that puts the panache-filled focus on red foods, red-themed decorations, and other delightful details that boast a distinctly cherry hue.

And coming right up, in later February and early March?

Cherry trees, from South Coast Botanic Garden to Descanso Gardens, will be putting on a blossom-big show across Southern California.

Which means, yes: National Cherry Day is ideally centered between these two red-tastic, fruit-flowery events, even if it seems to be more summery in spirit.

How to best celebrate it?

Stopping by a local pie shop or a classic diner to pick up a slice or two, or a couple of whole pies to-go (one for you and one to leave on a neighbor's porch), is an idea that's as kind as a cherry is juicy.

After all, our local restaurants, many of them pie-making powerhouses, would appreciate your support in a time when it is truly needed.

Good thing Los Angeles is a hub of cherry-pie-dom, from Du-par's at the Original Farmers Market to House of Pies on Vermont Avenue.

Pie 'N Burger's cherry pie is the ideal ender to a hearty starter, and at The Apple Pan? You may want to go with an apple-y dessert, but the cherry pie is a perfect choice, too.

These are the classic pies we're talking about, the goodies gooey with bright red orbs that have broken apart during the baking process.

And when tart cherries stuffed inside a flaky pastry shell gushily break apart in a warm oven? That's when the mouthwatering magic happens.

And if you're seeking a pop culture spin on your favorite sweet, SugarMynt Gallery in South Pasadena has a David Lynch tribute through Feb. 26, with several art pieces paying homage to "Twin Peaks" and Agent Dale Cooper, possibly TV's biggest cherry pie fan ever.