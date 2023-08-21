National Cinema Day is on the way: Enjoy $4 movie tickets at 3,000+ theaters

What to Know National Cinema Day, presented by the nonprofit Cinema Foundation, is Aug. 27, 2023

More than 3,000 theaters will offer $4 movie tickets

The National Association of Theater Owners created the foundation in 2022 as a way to celebrate the experience of viewing films on the big screen

Laughter, it is often said, begins to first ripple through an audience before transforming into hearty guffaws, while a heart-tugging moment can elicit a soft symphony of "awwws."

And a surprising jolt, the sort that follows a frightful scare? A collective gasp is the usual but unusually impactful result.

We can, of course, experience such moving moments on our couches at home, but the shared film-watching experience has been an emotion-filled entertainment staple for more than a century.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's a staple that has seen a number of hurdles over the decades, including the temporary theater closures during the early part of the pandemic in 2020. But that shared-experience longing has never abated, and to celebrate it?

There is National Cinema Day, which returns for its second outing on Aug. 27. 2023

The National Association of Theater Owners created the nonprofit Cinema Foundation in 2022 to help connect film fans with great films, along with the summer-ending savings celebration.

The savings are real, too: Over 3,000 theaters will offer $4 tickets on the final Sunday of August 2023.

Not every cinema will, of course, so checking Fandango or at your local theater's site or box office is key to planning your day.

Check out the latest films on the National Cinema Day site and start planning where you'll guffaw and/or gasp among other lovers of the big-screen spectacle.