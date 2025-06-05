This National Donut Day collab features See's toffee atop a Helms Bakery treat

What to Know
- National Donut Day is the first Friday in June
- The holiday falls on June 6 in 2025
- See's Candies and Helms Bakery have teamed up on a special Donut Day delight called The Toffee-ette
- Find The Toffee-ette at Helms Bakery June 6-8
- $5
If you proudly sport a sweet tooth, and a devotion to classic confections, and you also delight in doughnuts, well, we get you, through and through.
We also understand how difficult it can be to decide between devouring a doughnut or, say, a classic Toffee-ette from See's Candies, two tempting choices.
But from June 6 through 8, you will not be pressed to make such a challenging pick: A toffee-topped pastry will be on the shelves at Helms Bakery in honor of National Donut Day.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
That holiday always occurs on the first Friday in June, but Helms Bakery and See's Candies will stretch the snacky celebration through the whole weekend, all to make sure toffee lovers and doughnut champions get a chance to enjoy the culinary collaboration.
The special doughnut is called The Toffee-ette, and it is indeed sprinkled with See's crushed toffee. There's toffee cream inside, too, and some drizzly elements involving both chocolate and white chocolate.
Helms Bakery is located in Culver City, not too far from the Culver City See's Candies factory, making this tasty team-up both local and luscious.
The Scene
Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.
Don't delay on this doughnut, though, if you want to try the Toffee-ette; it's at Helms Bakery staring on National Donut Day and wrapping up June 8.