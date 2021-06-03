National Donut Day Has a Hole Lot of Deals

What to Know Friday, June 4

Dunkin' is giving guests a "free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage" on June 4

Randy's Donuts will launch their Pride Flag Donuts on June 4

How you choose the perfect doughnut, from a line-up of two or 12 or 20 delectable choices, is pretty much an undersung art form.

Do you go by the hue of the frosting? The amount of sprinkles topping a particular pastry? Or are you partial to whatever sweet sits snuggly at the very middle of the crowd, making it, at least in theory, the moistest pick of the merry bunch?

Doughnutists are a dedicated bunch, and each devotee of the d-nut has their own strongly held view. But there's one view that all lovers of ring-shaped, cruller-long, fritter-fantastic treats share: June 4, on the whole, is a very good day.

Or do we mean "on the hole"? For the fourth and flavorful day of the sunny sixth month is all about doughnuts. We celebrate our favorite shops on June 4, find delicious deals, and take a moment for something snacky, the sort of snacky thing that often shows up in a pink box or small, doughnut-sized bag.

What local shops are you loving upon come June 4? Or where will you snag your freebies? Look to...

Dunkin', where "... (a)ll day long on June 4, guests can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last at participating California Dunkin’ locations."

Primo's Donuts, a SoCal classic, which will be celebrating and selling goodies on June 4 until there are no more goodies to sell. "We are thrilled that after 65 years of business and a global pandemic, we are still thriving and will soon be expanding our business. We look forward to opening next month in Westwood Village," shared owners Ralph and Celia Primo.

Randy's Donuts will be giving out free glazed buttermilk bites from 6 a.m. to noon on June 4, and, nope, you don't need to make a purchase to enjoy one. Also? The Randy's Pride Donut launches on June 4. The doughnut-making icon says: "Proceeds from the Pride Flag Donuts and rainbow merchandise will be donated to South Bay LGBTQ Center, LGBTQ Center Orange County, San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center, and Los Angeles LGBT Center."

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts is spotlighting a collaboration with Orange County's own The Bruery in honor of Donut Day 2021. Look for the festive Donut Box, available through The Bruery, then look what's inside: "Two 16 oz. cans of each of the following delicious donut-inspired barrel-aged beers (eight cans total) and two donut-themed glasses."

And at Krispy Kreme? It's "any doughnut free" day on June 4. Yum and yum (the first "yum" references the fact that doughnuts are involved, the second that there shall be freebies). Find out more at Krispy Kreme's social pages now.

Pictured: Primo's Donuts