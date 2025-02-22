Food & Drink

The best drink deals and recipes for National Margarita Day 2025

This year, National Margarita Day falls on a Saturday!

By Maria Chamberlain

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It isn't Cinco de Mayo and it isn't Taco Tuesday but you still have a reason to go out and enjoy a margarita (responsibly!).

On Saturday, February 22, restaurants and bars nationwide will be celebrating National Margarita Day with some seriously spicy discounts.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Whether you like your margarita frozen, on the rocks, with a salt rim or sugar, this is where to find the best deals on America's most popular cocktail.

If you don't see your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant on the list below, check out their social media pages to see if they offer any specials.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

news

Tequila, mezcal are the only spirits growing in sales, but tariffs would be ‘catastrophic,' industry group says

news

Mexican liquors and beers are on the rise in the U.S. — here's what's driving the torrid growth

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

"This year on 2/22 @eatatabuelos is celebrating Margarita Day with $7.95 Premium Margarita like the El Jefe, Skinny Margarita, Berry Paloma, and Platinum Hand Shaken Margarita!

Bahama Breeze Island Grille

On 2/22, the classic margaritas at Bahama Breeze will be just $2.22 all day.

Chevy's Fresh Mex

Sip on strawberry, mango, and original margaritas when you order their $10 margarita flight.

The offer is only available at the following locations: South San Francisco, Vallejo, Sacramento, Fairfield, Elk Grove, Emeryville, Roseville, Santa Rosa and Union City (all in California); Arlington, Virginia; Greenbelt, Maryland; Orlando/Millenia, Florida; Miami, O’Fallon, Illinois; and Olivette, Missouri.

Chili's

The chain is offering commemorative cups and specials... and the short film below.

There are lots of margaritas on the menu, including the Tequila Trifecta for $5, Straw-Eddy marg available for $6 all month long, and the Presidente Margarita as featured in “I’ll be Home for National Margarita Day."

Chuy's

Chuy's is offering drink specials for dine-in customers on Thursday. Customers can upgrade their house margaritas to a grande for $2 and will receive a giveaway cup. Add an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur for $1 all day or get $5 shots of Top-Shelf Tequila.

El Torito

Margarita flights are $10 on National Margarita Day (normally $14). Flavors include blackberry, mango, and signature.

Fuzzy's

Fuzzy's is offering one chill deal with $5 Sangria 'Rita Swirls and house margaritas all day long.

Prefer to stay in? Enjoy some margaritas at home with these delicious cocktail recipes.

The Original Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Cointreau 
  • 2 oz Blanco Tequila 
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Directions:

  • Make a salt rim on your glass
  • Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice 
  • Shake vigorously until well chilled
  • Strain into a Margarita glass
  • Garnish with a lime wheel

The Spicy Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Blanco Tequila 
  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice 
  • 2 slices of Jalapeño 
  • 2 sprigs of Fresh Cilantro 

Directions:

  • Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker 
  • Add ice and shake until well-chilled
  • Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass
  • Garnish with jalapeño pepper
  • Garnish with a lime wheel

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz of Cointreau 
  • 2 oz Blanco Tequila 
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice 
  • 0.75 oz Watermelon Syrup 
  • 7 Ice Cubes 

Directions:

  • Watermelon Syrup:
    • Add 1/2 cup of cubed watermelon and 1/4 cup of simple syrup to blender and puree
  • Cocktail:
    • Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend to combine
    • Pour into Margarita glass rimmed with chili salt. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge 

Blood Orange Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 2 oz Tequila 
  • 1 oz of Fresh Lime Juice 
  • 1 oz of Blood Orange Juice

Directions:

  • Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled
  • Strain over ice into glass
  • Garnish your drink with a slice of dehydrated orange

Cold Brew Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz  Cointreau  
  • 2 oz Tequila 
  • 1 oz of Cold Brew Coffee
  • 0.5 oz of Oat Milk 

Directions:

  • Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled 
  • Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass
  • Garnish with espresso beans 

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us