National Margarita Day Is Also Taco Tuesday in 2022

What to Know National Margarita Day is Feb. 22

A few Southern California spots will feature specials themed to both the day and date, which is 2/22/22

El Torito Grill will offer $2.22 tacos, as well as $6 House Margaritas after 3 p.m. in the Cantina

Taco Tuesday happens 52 times a year, give or take, unless a year (that isn't a leap year) starts on a Tuesday, which means that, yep, there'll be 53 Taco Tuesdays that year.

Something to ponder, and cheer you, if you're ever sad that New Year's Eve falls on a Monday night.

But we don't have to ponder those amazing calendars that boast an extra Taco Tuesday, not when 2/22/22 is going to deliver something salsa-riffic, salt-rimmed, and especially celebratory.

For National Margarita Day takes place on the 22nd day of February, each year, and sometimes? Feb. 22 coincides with the second day of the week, meaning your Taco Tuesday longings can weave, wondrously, with the deals and delights of the beverage-focused festivity.

That's what's happening in 2022. But if you're the kind of person that likes one more twist of lime in your spicy sip, you may like this timely twist: National Margarita Day, which is also Taco Tuesday, is also falling upon a 2-laden date: 2/22/22.

So, for sure: Some of the specials you might encounter on Feb. 22, 2022 will be themed to the quirky, two-much date.

Like at El Torito Grill, for appetizing instance.

The restaurant chain will celebrate Taco Tuesday with, oh yes, tacos priced at $2.22 each, and $6 House Margaritas, in the Cantina area of the restaurants, after 3 in the afternoon.

The same savory savings are popping up at Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina, where $2.22 tacos will hold crunchy court. But wait: There's a build-your-own-taco bar to look forward to, giving the chance to go with Carne Asada, Chicken, Carnitas or Al Pastor.

And the Margaritas? They're $4, after 3 p.m., and you can order a regular or fruit-forward sip.

At Trejo's Tacos? A weeklong special begins on Feb. 22, involving a partnership with Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal. And the drink in the spotlight? It's a Watermelon-Jalapeño Margarita, created with, you got it, Lobos 1707 Tequila.

An "After-Hours" event launches this fanciful libation, so swing by the Trejo's Tacos on Cahuenga from 9 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 22 and enjoy "... Lobo 1707 tastings out of their Tuk Tuk, DJ, Step & Repeat, Tacos, and of course, Margaritas!"

A ticket is $20, includes the Watermelon-Jalapeño Margarita, and may be purchased at the Trejo's Tacos site.

Plenty of other spots around town will raise a cold glass to the February occasion, with both Harriet's at the Rooftop at the 1 Hotel and Sant'olina at the Beverly Hilton Rooftop serving Spicy Sienas for ten dollars apiece.

Joshua Goldman, Beverage Director for The h.wood Group, describes the Spice Siena in tempting terms: The drink is a "... luxurious take on a spicy margarita."

"The heat of freshly muddled Fresno chilies is beautifully balanced by the complex orange flavor of Cointreau and fresh lime juice. 818 Blanco Tequila is the perfect agave backbone for a margarita this good, and the tajin adds a punch of excitement on top."

Looking to go ultra-posh?

Providence has a Margarita priced at $100. The luxe libation includes "Harry's Berries, Casa Dragones Joven, Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, and a gem-shaped hand-cut ice sphere."

And at HomeState? Glass boots, made for holding the Long Star sip, will return for one day, and one day only, on Feb. 22.

Good to know? The stylish glassware is "... (o)nly available with the in-person order of a 12oz Margarita or Spicy Paloma," and available while supplies last.