National Margarita Day will spotlight salt-rimmed specials and spirited sips

What to Know National Margarita Day

Feb. 22

Select restaurants will offer specials featuring the classic libation

Enjoy the Purista Margarita, the signature margarita at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, priced at $9 (the "happy hour" price)

Save $2 on Bacari's popular Bacarita

El Torito Restaurants will offer $10 margarita flights from Feb. 22-27

There are as many food and beverage holidays on the National Food Calendar as there are snacks in a packed pantry or condiments in a refrigerator door, but one of the salty-rimmed, lime-lovely standouts arrives not long after the new year gets rolling.

It's National Margarita Day, a Feb. 22 celebration — or sip-abration, if you prefer — that finds select restaurants and bars spotlighting their best drinks, as well as the occasional special.

As far as 21+ revelers finding something festive to "cheers" with around Southern California on Saturday, Feb. 22?

Choices, if past years are a solid guide, shall abound.

Gracias Madre is offering its signature margarita, the Purista, for $9 — a "happy hour" price, per the restaurants — all day long on National Margarita Day.

The sip includes either tequila or mezcal, as well as lime, agave, and house-made orange bitters.

Bacari will also go the happy-hour-all-day route with its signature Bacarita, as well as other classic margaritas, in honor of the holiday.

That means you can enjoy $2 off the popular sips — the Bacarita is the restaurant company's "top-selling item," a designation it has held since 2019 — during open hours. Find Bacari in Playa del Rey, West Adams, and other spots across Los Angeles.

El Torito always has something celebratory in the works, and from Feb. 22-27 the restaurant chain will offer $10 margarita flights.

Of course, stopping by your favorite margarita-serving eatery Feb. 22, in a show of salty support, is always an idea, whether they're raising an official toast to the holiday or not.

And stay tuned: You'll only need to wait a few more years before that most flavorful, festive, and occasional convergence occurs: National Margarita Day coincides with Taco Tuesday.