National Margarita Day's Salt-Rimmed Specials and Spirited Sips Are in the Spotlight

What to Know National Margarita Day is Feb. 22

Several Southern California restaurants will feature special sips or food-related deals

HomeState will offer $17 margaritas (or palomas) in a boot-shaped souvenir glass on Feb. 22 while Solita's is raising money for Guide Dogs of America

National Margarita Day 2022 won't soon be forgotten, and the simple, savory, and sensational reason is this: Feb. 22, 2022 happened to be a Tuesday.

And as everyone who has ever loved a taco knows, the second weekday is devoted to crunchy shells, soft wraps, zesty sauces, and feastable fillings, not to mention an assortment of two-for-one taco deals and other offbeat specials.

So knowing that National Margarita Day 2022, one of the best-known libation-themed food holidays, would happen on Taco Tuesday only upped the air of eat-y excitement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But in 2023? The occasion is landing on the day that follows Taco Tuesday, which is, spoiler alert not required, Wednesday.

It's a day when many people experience the post-Taco Tuesday doldrums, it's true. But there could be a lesson here, and maybe the lesson is this: The spirit and flavorful feeling of Taco Tuesday should always be strong, whatever the day of the week.

So if you'll be celebrating National Margarita Day on Feb. 22, you'll still find an occasional taco-related deal, like Gracias Madre West Hollywood's freebie, as well as plenty of restaurants shining a salty spotlight on their best-loved beverages (even if those beverages aren't part of a deal).

Here are five flavorful picks below, with a keepsake glass, a fundraiser, and one-day-only margs on the menu.

HomeState will be joining the holiday doings, with something special that margarita mavens can take home. It's a boot-shaped glass, which comes with either a margarita or paloma. The price of the special one-day-only offer? It's $17, and includes your drink.

Casa Madera on the Sunset Strip is also going the one-day-only route on Feb. 22 with the Aliento Margarita, a stylish sip that does not appear on the eatery's day-to-day menu. Ingredients include "Tromba Blanco, siete ministerios mezcal, watermelon, raspberry, blackberry, fresh cucumber juice, lime, and agave."

Broken Shaker's Marg Simpson, a margarita featuring "Tromba Tequila, Lo- Fi Gentian Amaro, blueberry syrup, cherry bitters, lime, and coco salt," is the National Margarita Day cocktail special at the rooftop destination. The price? It's $12.

Solita's Tacos & Margaritas will raise money for Guide Dogs of America on Feb. 22. For every El Hombre Margarita — the tequila, by the by, is Tanteo's Chipotle Tequila — the restaurant will donate a dollar to the nonprofit. Look for locations in Valencia, Anaheim, and other spots around Southern California.

Gracias Madre West Hollywood is thinking in terms of tacos — so amazing — which means this: Say "Margarita Madre" on Feb. 22 while visiting the venue and you'll enjoy a complimentary Chef's Special plant-based taco (when purchasing a margarita).