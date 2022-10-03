National Taco Day Brims With Deals (and Huge Ferris Wheel Tacos)

What to Know National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4

Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar will attach random Golden Tickets ($50 gift cards) to some three-taco plates

The Pacific Wheel in Santa Monica will light up after sunset with twinkly taco imagery

The tacos that will be appearing near the end of Santa Monica Pier on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, which just happens to be National Taco Day?

Let's put it this way: These will be towering tacos, with formidable fillings, and a colossal crunch-a-bility. Oh, and they'll spring to life courtesy of thousands of powerful LED lights, meaning these goodies will glow.

For the Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park will salute the popular occasion with a taco-themed light show, as only this massive attraction can and so charmingly does, starting at sunset.

Nine-story tacos on the side of a world-famous solar-powered Ferris wheel definitely tempt us, even if they're not edible, so we'll have to fulfill our cravings, and find some savings, elsewhere.

Plenty of local eateries will be honoring the day in their own salsa-drizzled, cotija-topped way, including...

Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar: The OC eateries are putting a Willy Wonka-style spin on the celebration by attaching "golden tickets" — think $50 gift cards — to the bottoms of a few three-taco plates. Will you be one of the lucky finders? You'll need to dine in to find out.

HomeState: Ready to go on a "Golden Taco Hunt"? If you're handed a taco wrapped in gold foil — and a trio of gold-foiled tacos will be handed out at each location — you'll snag a $100 HomeState gift card. The tantalizing trio won't be handed out all at once, but rather at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Qué Padre Tacos: Executive Chef Isaias Peña's delicious signature tacos will be priced at $5 between 3 and 5 p.m. at this Pacific Palisades restaurant. Choices include al pastor, carne asada, and several other super-savory favorites.

Tito's Tacos: The beloved Culver City eatery is partnering with Tito's Handmade Vodka to host "Tito's Fiesta Mexicana" on Oct. 4. The party? It's spotlighting both National Taco Day and National Vodka Day. A ticket is $30, favorites like Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles will perform and the Culver City Arts Foundation is the beneficiary.

Acapulco Restaurant y Cantina: How to score your first taco for free while dining at your local Acapulco? Simply say "TACO DAY" to your server. The deal is good after 3 p.m., do note, and after your free taco is eaten? There's the $3 build-your-own-taco bar.

Tocaya Modern Mexican at the Beverly Center: Love a tasty taco that's $2? That's the price on a "wide selection of tacos," meaning you can make it "Taco Twosday" if you're feeling the vibe.

El Granjero Cantina: Swinging by the Original Farmers Market for your National Taco Day meal? Enjoy playing Loteria from 6 to 8 p.m., then enjoy $10 taco specials. One of the choices? Chicken Dorado Tacos, oh yum.

Chicas Tacos: National Taco Day may be Oct. 4, but keep the number 3 in mind when visiting the West Third and Culver City locations for Chicas. Why? Because both spots will offer $3 tacos and $3 margaritas.

El Torito: The words "build your own tacos" are certainly tantalizing, and that exact sort of bar will be available at your local El Torito, all to celebrate the appetizing occasion. The $3-per-taco temptation begins after 3 p.m., and there are other specials, too, like $6 house margaritas.

The Raymond 1886: Dining at the leafy spot where Pasadena meets South Pasadena? Stop by between 4 and 5:30 p.m. for Pork Tacos, which are the special of the day. Oh yes, and the sangria? That's $11, a perfect taco complement.

Taco Bell: The much-anticipated return of Mexican Pizza may be at the flavorful forefront of many Taco Bell buffs' minds these days, but the Taco Lovers Pass is making a comeback, just in time for National Taco Day. "With the pass, Rewards members can redeem one of seven iconic tacos a day for 30 consecutive days all for $10," sweet.