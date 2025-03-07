The Natural History Museum will ride a wave of sound as ‘First Fridays' return

What to Know First Fridays

Natural History Museum

The made-for-adults festivities spotlight a different theme each season; music, cocktails, science talks, and more weave through the educational and effervescent evenings

"Amplified," the 2025 theme, will explore sound and music

March 7, April 4, May 2, and June 6

$25 non-member (per event)

It's pretty much perfect timing that the weekend when Daylight Saving Time begins — that's happening March 9, so get ready to prep those clocks — another ebullient occurrence that's full of its own sort of inner light returns as well.

Lightness of spirit and shining a light on a luminous line-up of fascinating topics are woven through First Fridays, the made-for-adults affairs that light up the Natural History Museum over a few winter and spring nights.

The name of the event series tells you exactly when the parties pop up: They happen on the first Friday of the month over the course of a few months, specifically months that fall in the first half of the year.

And the first First Friday of the year is turning up the treble and deepening the bass: It is set to soundfully shimmering March 7, with a brand-new, ultra-enticing theme: "Amplified."

All four of the 2025 First Fridays will find inspiration in this sonically stellar choice, with "sound and music" serving as the launchpad for lively discussions, in-depth talks, and other offerings of an offbeat and uplifting nature.

The March 7 event will consider "sound healing"; short sound baths in the sound lounge are on the itinerary as well as the chance to make art.

Cocktails, DJ tunes, live flows in the lovely Nature Garden, wide-ranging discussions, and other uplifting and educational diversions are on the schedule, too.

The upcoming "Amplified" events will ponder "Sound and Nature," "Experiencing Sound," and "Music and the Mind."

Eager to know more? Follow the vibes to this site, which is spinning out the sweet sounds of what to expect at this scintillating, science-forward gem of a series, a true treasure on the local arts & culture calendar.