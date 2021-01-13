‘Never Expire' Tickets Are on Sale at a Family-Fun Railroad

What to Know Irvine Park Railroad in Orange

A book of 15 tickets is $50 ($75 value); good throughout the year except for the Christmas Train

The tickets will never expire, but you'll need to purchase by 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 (and pick up in person by Jan. 31)

A winter full of sunshine and the promise of springtime in the air?

It can stir the soul, or at least prompt people to dig out a hat and take a walk.

But walks aren't the only outdoor activity that Southern Californian families have enjoyed in the past.

Our region is home to a number of pleasure trains, those scaled-for-kids, open-to-the-air rides that give young railroad fans a chance to actually choo-choo.

If the finer weather is putting future train rides with your tots in your thoughts, be cheered, for a flash sale is happening at Irvine Park Railroad.

This is the long-running rail in Orange, the one not far from the zoo, that typically offers a host of kid-cute activities and holiday events, including visits from the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus.

And to help families plan for down-the-road visits to the attraction, there is the Jan. 13 flash sale, which features 15 train tickets for $50.

You'll save $25, which is as sweet as hearing the chugga-chugga of a train in the distance.

Move as fast as a train, or even faster, to this page to book yours.

And best of all? Your tickets won't expire, ever. Make that "ever and ever," so if you want to plan a date at the alfresco fun place in 2025, you absolutely can.

Good to know? The Christmas Train is not included in this deal, but other trains throughout the calendar are.

Also good to know? You'll need to pick up the tickets you buy in person by the end of January 2021.

For more information, chugga-chugga by this site now and enjoy the savings on one of SoCal's sunniest modes of transportation.