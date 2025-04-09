New exhibit: ‘Punk OC: From the Streets of Suburbia' opens in Fullerton

What to Know "Punk OC: From the Streets of Suburbia"

Fullerton Museum Center

301 N. Pomona Avenue in Fullerton

Through Aug. 10, 2025 (closed Wednesdays)

$10 adult; other ticketing options are available

Southern California has several sublime sound-celebrating spaces, the galleries and creative spots that invite visitors to try out instruments, dream up new songs, and learn about music in all of its million prismatic forms.

And sometimes we're lucky enough to go fully local, with a music-inspired exhibit that pays energetic homage to a homegrown SoCal scene.

The Fullerton Museum Center is doing just that through early August, thanks to a new show devoted to Orange County's powerful punk origins, a story that has unfurled through several decades.

"Punk OC: From the Streets of Suburbia" is on view through Aug. 10 (the museum is closed each Wednesday, keep in mind).

"Most of the 1970s punk scene originated in metropolises suffering from urban decay, poverty, and other issues that justified the anger and nihilism of the music it spawned," observed co-curator Jim Washburn.

"But what about suburban Orange County, with its manicured lawns, blue skies, and beaches?

"One didn't have to dig too deep beneath the turf to find that OC, too, had an underside of outcasts and disaffected youth, for whom this new homebrewed music meant the world."

Some of the "iconic venues" will be remembered — perhaps a few you loved back in the day are on the roster — and artifacts, photos, and memorabilia will be on display.

The Fullerton Museum Center has been sharing peeks at the exhibit on social media; check it out now or make your way to the OC repository of regional punk royalty by Aug. 10.