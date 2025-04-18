A free guide is helping families make the most of an Academy Museum visit

What to Know The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles

Entry to the museum is free for youths ages 17 and under

An interactive "Family Guide" is available in the lobby; the resource, which has cute challenges, activities, and tips on making the most of your time at the museum, is free

Visiting any sizable museum can be thought of, in a way, like starting a movie: The opening credits are analogous to the information you'll receive upon entering the museum while the plot, characters, and themes will become more apparent as you stroll through each new gallery.

And if you're a museum devoted to movies?

You'll want your plotline to be communicated as clearly and crisply as possible, especially for those burgeoning film fans who may be newer to the cinematic art form because they're newer to the world itself.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has taken significant steps to connect with younger visitors since its 2021 founding — entry is free for guests who are 17 and under — which means that finding joyful events, hands-on workshops, and sweet screenings for kids is as easy as glancing at the institution's full-to-bursting schedule.

But there's something fresh for museum-exploring youngsters and their movie-loving grown-ups to pick up upon arriving: It's an interactive "Family Guide," which is now available, for free, in the Academy Museum lobby.

The colorful guide opens with some conversation-staring questions — "What are some of your favorite movies and why?" — and moves to a "Discovery Challenge," prompting families to keep a look-out for certain items displayed around the museum, including "a costume," "a prop from a science fiction movie," and "an Oscar for Best Animated Film."

Icons and characters that kids know well are referenced in the guide — Spider-Man is there and the eye-catching Pixar Toy Story 3D Zoetrope, too — and there are art activities that will keep the magic of the movies shimmering after your visit concludes.

If you're planning on stopping by in the weeks ahead or over the summer months to join one of the Academy Museum's "Drop-in Workshops for Families," be sure to pick up a "Family Guide" once you arrive.

Upcoming family workshops will feature a host of cool topics, including "Color in Motion and Experimental Film," which is coming up on select days in May.