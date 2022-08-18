New Frights at Halloween Horror Nights to Cast a Wicked Spell

What to Know Universal Studios Hollywood

Sept. 8 through Oct. 31, 2022 (select nights); tickets are on sale now, including a Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass

The Terror Tram will include cinematic frights from Jordan Peele's "Us" and "Nope" while The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will remain open during the event

A satisfying scary adventure is going to boast twists, of course, and turns, no doubt, and some good jumps, startles, and screams along the way, all to give the adventurer the thrills they seek.

And part of the charm of these particular chills?

In a word: novelty. The newness of unexpected sights, sounds, and monster-filled moments can up the eerie atmosphere, lending a spooky suspense.

Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood's longtime eek-out experience, has been stirring the suspenseful brew for decades now, with new additions adding a fresh and frightful flavor to the wicked stew.

The 2022 will have plenty of new-a-tude to anticipate, if you dare, with an "expanded" Terror Tram outing rumbling in the distance.

Fans of the dread-filled drive around the theme park's adjacent backlot can look forward to visits to the recently unveiled Jupiter's Claim set, featuring cinematic elements and characters from writer-director Jordan Peele's films "Us" and "Nope" (where the Western amusement park was featured).

Once you're back in the heart of the park, there will be new Scare Zones to contend with, including "El Pueblo del Terror," just outside the haunted house devoted to the dolorous lore of La Llorona, and "Sideshow Slaughterhouse," which will see carnival-like chaos take over the theme park's New York Street.

The previously announced "The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare" is also new in 2022, as is a Blumhouse attraction devoted to the new films "Black Phone" and "Freaky."

Classic creep-outs will also reign, including cameos by Michael Myers at the "Halloween" haunted house and the return of the "Killer Klowns from Outer Space."

And The Wizarding World of Harry Potter?

The ensorcelled area will be open during the evening hours of Halloween Horror Nights, giving guests a chance to explore, eat, and board "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" and "Flight of the Hippogriff." But beware, dear wizards, for Death Eaters will be on the prowl around Hogsmeade.

Are you forever seeking out novel scares, new-to-you bewitchments, and fresh frights?

Purchase your ticket and don't take a deep dive into what's ahead.

But if you must must MUST know before you go, the Halloween Horror Nights site has more background on the expanded Terror Tram, debuting Scare Zones, and all of those wend-around attractions inspired by terrifying movies, supernatural characters, and legends from beyond.

