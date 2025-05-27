A new ‘Ghost Town Alive!' will bring the yippee-ki-yay to summertime at Knott's

What to Know Summer 2025 fun at Knott's Berry Farm

Buena Park

A new "Ghost Town Alive!" story will summon Old-West-y charms from June 13 through Sept. 1

"Knott's Summer Nights" will also shimmer at the famous theme park from June 13 through Sept. 1; enjoy games, music, and seasonal sights as the sun goes down

Admission is required

One of the many charming facts about the famous and fabled Ghost Town, one of the legendary lands found inside Knott's Berry Farm, is this: You might just find yourself involved in a spunky adventure or curious caper at any moment.

Especially in the summertime, when "Ghost Town Alive!" trots back into the Buena Park destination with humor and high jinks stowed in its sizable saddle bags.

The annual immersive experience will be return to the historic area of Knott's Berry Farm June 13 for a sizable run.

And we do mean "sizable," for the storyline will keep the capers quaint and the mysteries merry through Labor Day 2025, which is Sept. 1.

If you've enjoyed a "Ghost Town Alive!" adventure or two in the past, get ready for new twists: The 2025 story has novel elements, with the promise that "honorary citizens of Calico" — that would be us, the guests — will need to take on "mind-bending puzzles" and a few mirthful missions.

The colorful characters of Calico, from spur-clanking cowpokes to top-hatted townsfolk, weave through the whimsy, offering playful pointers and other story elements.

Other warm-weather offerings will festoon the theme park's calendar, including "Knott's Summer Nights," a series that will also begin June 13.

Live music and games add to the atmosphere, as do a few new dishes for sale, including a grilled pineapple beef burger.

Clip-clop, like a horse and rider might, by the Knott's site to get all of the news being telegraphed about "Ghost Town Alive!" as well as the summer nights offering.

And if you're hoping to stay the night nearby?

There's an "Ultimate Package" at the Knott's Hotel to consider, which is just a hop and a skip south of the theme park. Perks like hotel parking, park fun, and other goodies await.