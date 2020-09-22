New Knott's Scary Farm Pins to Haunt Local Lapels

What to Know $39.99 for a set of six

If you've ever lingered in the historic Ghost Town area of Knott's Berry Farm on a shadowy fall night, you know there’s a chance that some ghoul sporting a ten-gallon hat or old-timey bonnet will soon approach you, and probably from a direction you can't immediately see.

For the feared but beloved Monsters of Ghost Town? They're as synonymous with the Buena Park destination as boysenberry ice cream.

And while boysenberry ice cream is certainly sweet and delicious, it can't make you jump, scream, or run laughing over to your group of friends (who are also likely laughing at your monstrous encounter).

Knott's Scary Farm, the long-running fright fest, isn't happening at Knott's Berry Farm in 2020, but fans can still find some of the event's "spirit" in the fun 'n freaky form of six new pins.

Indeed, the "Monsters of Ghost Town" are the pins' spooky stars, and you can only procure this creepy collection by going online to the Knott's Berry Farm Marketplace.

These lurky lapel decorations are sure to be popular with the devoted Scaries of Southern California, so there is a limit of two sets per person.

Monsters that "emerge from the fog" of Ghost Town?

You won't see such supernatural sights in 2020, but perhaps this exclusive line-up of pins can keep your frightful focus on the fall of 2021, when Knott's Scary Farm, and all of its ghoulies, will return.