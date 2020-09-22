Halloween

New Knott's Scary Farm Pins to Haunt Local Lapels

The autumn fright-tacular may be cancelled this year, but six spooky "Monsters of Ghost Town" can still eerie-up your outfits.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Berry Farm/ Ashley Sandberg-EyeEm

What to Know

  • $39.99 for a set of six
  • Purchase online at the Knott's Berry Farm Marketplace
  • Knott's Scary Farm 2020 is cancelled, while Taste of Fall-O-Ween opens on Sept. 25 (the theme park's rides will not be running during the event)

If you've ever lingered in the historic Ghost Town area of Knott's Berry Farm on a shadowy fall night, you know there’s a chance that some ghoul sporting a ten-gallon hat or old-timey bonnet will soon approach you, and probably from a direction you can't immediately see.

For the feared but beloved Monsters of Ghost Town? They're as synonymous with the Buena Park destination as boysenberry ice cream.

And while boysenberry ice cream is certainly sweet and delicious, it can't make you jump, scream, or run laughing over to your group of friends (who are also likely laughing at your monstrous encounter).

Knott's Scary Farm, the long-running fright fest, isn't happening at Knott's Berry Farm in 2020, but fans can still find some of the event's "spirit" in the fun 'n freaky form of six new pins.

Buena Park Sep 11

Taste of Fall-O-Ween Is Landing at Knott's Berry Farm

Halloween Aug 12

A Haunted Drive-Thru Is Rolling for Orange County

Indeed, the "Monsters of Ghost Town" are the pins' spooky stars, and you can only procure this creepy collection by going online to the Knott's Berry Farm Marketplace.

These lurky lapel decorations are sure to be popular with the devoted Scaries of Southern California, so there is a limit of two sets per person.

Monsters that "emerge from the fog" of Ghost Town?

You won't see such supernatural sights in 2020, but perhaps this exclusive line-up of pins can keep your frightful focus on the fall of 2021, when Knott's Scary Farm, and all of its ghoulies, will return.

This article tagged under:

Halloween
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us