NHM’s First Online Exhibition Is Bug News

The chance to admire critters from up-close, as in very, very up-close, in the brand-new 'Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A." show?

All while staying cozy on your couch?

It's an unusual chance, but one that the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is giving bug buffs across Southern California, and, yep, far beyond our insect-awesome shores.

For the Exposition Park museum is launching its first-ever exhibition online, a photo-amazing show that features "...a selection of insect macrographs pulled from NHMLAC’s groundbreaking Biodiversity Science: City and Nature (BioSCAN) research project."

The exhibition will be buzz-buzz starting on May 15, which makes the timing as perfect as a sprinkling of pollen on a bee's fuzzy posterior: The third weekend in May is always devoted to the museum's truly massive Bug Fair.

That isn't happening in 2020, at least in-person, but you can visit the NHMLA site on May 16 for an online version of the festival, Bug Fair Connected.

Make a date for that, and to check out "Spiky, Hairy, Shiny," too. It's a fascinating treat for those who have an interest in insects can find the science and splendor in a host of close-close-CLOSE snapshots spotlighting some of the cool crawlers and buzzers that share our SoCal area.

12 photos
1/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A. "Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A." features "... a selection of insect macrographs pulled from NHMLAC’s groundbreaking Biodiversity Science: City and Nature (BioSCAN) research project." Here are a few of the amazing creatures set to star in the show...
2/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Soldier fly (Euparyphus cinctus)
3/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Snakefly (genus Agulla)
4/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Sharpshooters (Graphocephala versuta and genus Draeculacephala)
5/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Mason bee (genus Osmia)
6/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Mantisfly (genus Plega)
7/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Eupelmid wasp (genus Metapelma)
8/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Keeled treehopper )Antianthe expansa)
9/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Digger bee (Anthphora californica)
10/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Eucharitid wasp (Pseudochalcura gibbosa)
11/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Acorn weevil (Curculio occidentis)
12/12
photo by Lisa Gonzalez/BioSCAN-NHMLA
Torymid wasp (Diomorus zabriskii)

