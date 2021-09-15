‘Nights of the Jack' to Bring Glowful Joy to Calabasas

A patio may boast a few pumpkins, and a porch can hold a couple of grinning gourds, but if you plan to set up seasonal shop at a spacious ranch, you're going to need a serious amount of squashage.

Like, a lot of pumpkins, more than you can imagine, is basically what we're saying here. And that's just what will festively fill King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, each and every atmospheric night, from Oct. 1 through 31, 2021.

For "Nights of the Jack" will be back, all to deliver autumn-sweet sights to anyone looking for a take-it-at-an-easy-pace adventure, one that is set in the open air.

The trail of jack o'lanterns that visitors will follow?

The immersive, stop-and-admire spectacular wends for about two-thirds of a mile. So count on seeing a colossal number of grins, bright eyes, and sculptural set pieces, like mondo dinos and animals fashioned out of the fall-famous fruits.

A weeknight ticket is $34.99, a ticket on a weekend night is $39.99, and there are VIP options, too, available on the weekends.

Ready for an alfresco autumn experience, one awash in soft hues, glowing lights, intriguing installations, and the sights that say the shimmery season has arrived? Tickets to the most Jack-tastic jaunt in town are now available.