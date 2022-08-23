‘Nights of the Jack' to Flicker Into Its 5th Anniversary

What to Know King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas

Sept. 30 through Oct. 31 (select nights)

$29.99 and up weekdays; $39.99 and up Fridays; $44.99 Saturday; $39.99 Sunday

When you're conjuring a pumpkin-themed spectacular in a magical spot called Calabasas, a city that draws its marvelous moniker from the sublime squash, well, you definitely have to go the distance.

And go the distance, Nights of the Jack has, delivering several spectacular fall-fun displays, the sort of out-in-the-open-air artworks that prettily possess the spirit of autumn.

Now the not-too-haunted, made-for-families affair, which takes place at King Gillette Ranch, will be celebrating its 5th anniversary by doing what so many visitors have come to love: Adding illuminated magic to thousands of carved jack o'lanterns.

Those joyful jacks are placed in all sorts of surprising and whimsical displays, with sizable dinosaurs, underwater worlds, Día de los Muertos tributes, colorful odes to Hollywood, and other clever designs popping up along the trails.

As for when the 5th-anniversary fun begins to flicker? On the final day of September.

Nights of the Jack

There will be several nights in 2022 to behold this oh-so-atmospheric event, but keep in mind, as you ponder tickets, that weekend nights are among the more popular picks.

And ponder, you should, for tickets are now on sale for the upcoming spectacular.

In addition to all of the ethereal squash-centered scenes, there are other things to catch the eye and appetite. Food trucks regularly visit Nights of the Jack, and there are spots like The Spookeasy where guests may purchase beverages, too, from craft beer to cocoa.

The glowful goings-on will be plentiful in 2022: The trail is nearly a mile long, so definitely don your trustiest sneakers or walking shoes for the evening adventure. If you've enjoyed this starlit escapade in the past, the team promises new displays and new photo opportunities to complement the ones that regular visitors may remember.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 5th annual Nights Of The Jack this year in Calabasas," in a joint statement said by Nights of the Jack co-founders, Ben Biscotti and Tony Schubert.

"We look forward to entertaining everyone again with an immersive Halloween event that appeals to adults, families and children of all ages!"

Follow the gentle flicker to the Nights of the Jack headquarters for your tickets to this Calabasas-cool tradition, an October treat that finds its start in late-late-late September and its charming conclusion on All Hallows Eve.